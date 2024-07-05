Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 5,000,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Claros Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, Director W Edward Walter purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $50,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,209.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Mack purchased 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,304.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,140. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMTG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

