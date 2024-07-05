CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNEY opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.