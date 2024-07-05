Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.3% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.07. 421,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,462. The stock has a market cap of $330.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $338.48 and its 200-day moving average is $352.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

