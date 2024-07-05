Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In other news, EVP Anthony Kenneth Ramos purchased 13,400 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $231,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,072.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 14,881 shares of company stock valued at $256,663 over the last three months. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community West Bancshares stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Community West Bancshares worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWBC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Community West Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWBC stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $20.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Further Reading

