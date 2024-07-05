Comparing NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) & Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.73 $9.82 million N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings $61.15 million 6.26 $26.37 million $11.28 15.80

Analyst Ratings

Hingham Institution for Savings has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

This is a summary of current ratings for NB Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

NB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Given NB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NB Bancorp is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Hingham Institution for Savings 12.38% 2.71% 0.25%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats NB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of offices in Boston; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco Bay Area. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

