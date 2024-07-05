Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Receives C$12.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.44.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cibc World Mkts raised Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$14.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$6.55 and a 52-week high of C$14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.71.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of C$32.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Insider Activity at Computer Modelling Group

In related news, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$60,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00. Insiders sold 193,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.