Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.73 and traded as high as $1.08. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 63,991 shares trading hands.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.

