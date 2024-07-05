Confluent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,702 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the typical volume of 4,628 call options.

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,841,610.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $6,084,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 632,725 shares of company stock worth $18,138,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CFLT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Confluent from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.93.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

