Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

