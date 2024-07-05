Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,133.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 273,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 261,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

