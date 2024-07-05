Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 141.4% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

