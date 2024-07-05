Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $339.65 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $5.54 or 0.00010010 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $339.65 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00044085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011697 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

