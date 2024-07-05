Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $458,000. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% during the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $863.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $812.88 and a 200-day moving average of $745.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $524.63 and a 52-week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.