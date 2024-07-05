Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.1% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $868.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $524.63 and a one year high of $873.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $812.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.22.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.