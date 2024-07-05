Craig Eric Anderson Sells 7,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 328,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,654.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $138,750.00.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 1.54. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $145.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. Research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $15,016,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 5,045.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 62,315 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

