Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $272.40

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 272.40 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.31), with a volume of 1939615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.60 ($3.09).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.00) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 229.40 ($2.90).

The firm has a market cap of £668.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,494.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 213.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24,285.71%.

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £25,867.50 ($32,718.82). Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

