Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $117.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.69.

NYSE CFR opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

