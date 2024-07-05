Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Up 2.7%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 316,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,162,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.94 price target (down previously from $2.63) on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Danimer Scientific from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 49.97% and a negative net margin of 324.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Danimer Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

