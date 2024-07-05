David Brainard Sells 2,043 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $42,821.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 169,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,277.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65.
- On Friday, May 17th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $22,429.56.
EverQuote Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on EVER shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
EverQuote Company Profile
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
