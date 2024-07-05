Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,900 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 807,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DECK opened at $935.69 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $866.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.44.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 12.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 141,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 75.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

