DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0337 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00081112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010605 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 89.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.