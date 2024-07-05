Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,161.94

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,161.94 ($27.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,310 ($29.22). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,268 ($28.69), with a volume of 80,133 shares trading hands.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Derwent London Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -534.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,250.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,161.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($29.32) per share, with a total value of £34,770 ($43,979.26). Company insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.