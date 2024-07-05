Desjardins Comments on Aecon Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ARE)

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Stock Up 0.6 %

ARE stock opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40. The company has a market cap of C$908.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

