Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1,347.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,651 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diageo alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Diageo by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 48.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Diageo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 134.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.