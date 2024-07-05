DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 41.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,637 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKS opened at $200.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $186.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $234.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.09.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

