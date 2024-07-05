Didier Papadopoulos Sells 7,262 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 7,262 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $37,399.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,639.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68.

On Monday, June 17th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $20,789.81.

On Friday, May 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $14,228.50.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JOBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

