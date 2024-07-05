Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $19,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,027,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,162,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

