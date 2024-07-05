Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Trading Down 2.4%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 4,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 224,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.50 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,479,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 43,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 693,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 364,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

