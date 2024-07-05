Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $37.95

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 46858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,975,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 401.8% in the first quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 499,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 400,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $11,219,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.