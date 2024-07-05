Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,307 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $62.69 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

