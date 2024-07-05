Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the May 31st total of 278,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $90.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

