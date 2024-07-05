Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Update

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

DCO stock opened at $58.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.38. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Further Reading

