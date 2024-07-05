Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.84

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.84 and traded as high as C$11.17. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$11.14, with a volume of 137,306 shares.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Transactions at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 6,267 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$68,310.30. Insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.