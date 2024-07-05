DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $1,031,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.