Dymension (DYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $201.77 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Dymension has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $201.77 million and $27.28 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension’s total supply is 1,027,268,893 coins and its circulating supply is 189,118,561 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,027,242,355 with 189,087,831 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.07107153 USD and is down -19.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $26,189,646.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

