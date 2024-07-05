Dynex Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000976 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynex has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Dynex has a total market cap of $49.83 million and $2.04 million worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Dynex alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dynex

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 92,197,444 coins and its circulating supply is 92,200,160 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 92,186,168.42915884. The last known price of Dynex is 0.50333209 USD and is down -9.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,875,528.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.