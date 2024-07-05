E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 5.1%

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.29. Approximately 64,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 117,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

E3 Lithium Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$92.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.75.

E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that E3 Lithium Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

