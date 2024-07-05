East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Shares Up 8.8%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. 35,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 39,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of East Side Games Group from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EAGR

East Side Games Group Trading Up 8.8 %

About East Side Games Group

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$65.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.