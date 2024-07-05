East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Shares Up 8.8%

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.81. 35,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 39,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.
Separately, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of East Side Games Group from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.
