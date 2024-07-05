Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,999,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,429,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Edison International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,276,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,632,000 after acquiring an additional 433,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,261,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,541 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Edison International by 266.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,309,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $210,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.91. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

