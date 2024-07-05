Electroneum (ETN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.19 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.84 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,662,755 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

