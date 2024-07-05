Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives C$38.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. Empire has a twelve month low of C$31.45 and a twelve month high of C$40.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$242,690.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,087.05. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

