Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Shares Down 0.9%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.34. 7,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 77,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Energem Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

About Energem

(Get Free Report)

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.