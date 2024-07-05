Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Shares Down 0.9%

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.34. 7,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 77,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.
Energem Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $14.77 million, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.
About Energem
Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energem
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Energem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.