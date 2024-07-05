Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 6.2% in June

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enova International news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 41,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $2,484,788.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $110,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,921.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,043 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 153,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 172.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Price Performance

Shares of ENVA opened at $62.16 on Friday. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.18. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $609.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Stories

