Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 6.3%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 216,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 94,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Get Enveric Biosciences alerts:

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Research analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enveric Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENVB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Enveric Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enveric Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enveric Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.