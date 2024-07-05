Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 6.3%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 216,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 94,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Enveric Biosciences Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.
Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61). Research analysts expect that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences
Enveric Biosciences Company Profile
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.
