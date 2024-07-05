EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $44,191.44 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, June 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,522 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $128,729.44.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $54,710.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32.

Shares of EVCM opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

