Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 403.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after buying an additional 1,695,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,753,000 after buying an additional 1,545,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $396,845,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

