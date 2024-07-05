Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 126 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $492.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $492.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

