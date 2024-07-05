Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 239 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 415,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $72,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,001,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,287,000 after acquiring an additional 578,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $2,686,139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,064 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,421,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average is $170.13.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

