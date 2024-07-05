Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,401.56

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,401.56 ($43.03) and traded as high as GBX 3,724 ($47.10). Experian shares last traded at GBX 3,675 ($46.48), with a volume of 1,517,566 shares changing hands.

EXPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,260 ($53.88) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,502.50 ($44.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,567.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,588.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,401.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 4,466.02%.

In other news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 19,090 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,717 ($47.01) per share, for a total transaction of £709,575.30 ($897,514.93). Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

