Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE XOM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

